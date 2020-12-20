Two Lichfield actors say they have completed a “near impossible task” after creating a short film version of A Christmas Carol in less than a month.

A Christmas Carol by Goodrow Productions

Stuart Goodwin and Al Rowe, from Goodrow Productions, decided to work on the production during the most recent coronavirus lockdown.

The pair had to use green screen to film many sections due to the restrictions.

Al, who took on the role of Marley, said: