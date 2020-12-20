Two Lichfield actors say they have completed a “near impossible task” after creating a short film version of A Christmas Carol in less than a month.
Stuart Goodwin and Al Rowe, from Goodrow Productions, decided to work on the production during the most recent coronavirus lockdown.
The pair had to use green screen to film many sections due to the restrictions.
Al, who took on the role of Marley, said:
“The pool of actors we could use was basically my family and long term artistic partner Stuart Goodwin, who is in our support bubble.
“My son Quin was due to play Tiny Time for an outside production of A Christmas Carol, but this was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“To avoid disappointment we set about making this film using assets on YouTube and a green screen.
“Both of us have busy full time jobs and so this has been produced by working some very late nights.”Al Rowe