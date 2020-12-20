A councillor says it is “completely and utterly wrong” that staff at the Lichfield District Council will face a real terms pay cut following their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Lichfield District Council House

Public sector workers across the country will face a pay freeze following an announcement by the Chancellor last month.

Cllr Dave Robertson told a meeting of the council that the national decision was disappointing.

“It’s completely and utterly wrong that our staff are going to be subjected to a real terms pay cut. “I know it’s not in our gift as it’s a national pay award, but our staff have been amazing this year during a global pandemic. “I’m really disappointed in the national pay award.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Iain Eadie said he hoped council workers would see appropriate recognition for their “extraordinary efforts”.