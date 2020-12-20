A councillor says it is “completely and utterly wrong” that staff at the Lichfield District Council will face a real terms pay cut following their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.
Public sector workers across the country will face a pay freeze following an announcement by the Chancellor last month.
Cllr Dave Robertson told a meeting of the council that the national decision was disappointing.
“It’s completely and utterly wrong that our staff are going to be subjected to a real terms pay cut.
“I know it’s not in our gift as it’s a national pay award, but our staff have been amazing this year during a global pandemic.
“I’m really disappointed in the national pay award.”Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Iain Eadie said he hoped council workers would see appropriate recognition for their “extraordinary efforts”.
“The staff have made tremendous efforts this year having to deal with COVID-19 on top of the day job.
“We haven’t missed a bin collection, grounds maintenance teams have cut the grass, planning applications have gone ahead and people caught in the Ridware House fire were catered for and council staff stepped up and helped them.
“These are extraordinary efforts from our staff.
“I hope in time that they will get proper recognition as I know our staff may not be receiving the highest remuneration and I hope one day that can be addressed for them.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council