Community spirit during the coronavirus crisis has “amazed and humbled” the chairman of Burntwood Town Council.
Cllr Di Evans made her comments in a Christmas message to local residents.
She also urged those who are likely to be alone over the festive period to reach out to local organisations for support.
“As we approach Christmas this year, it is going to be a very different occasion than we are used to, but I hope everybody in Burntwood will have a safe and enjoyable time.
“This has been a year unlike any other we have ever seen, but that does not mean that we cannot experience the joy that this time of year can bring.
“However, it is particularly important that we look out for others and during the past months I have been amazed and humbled by the community spirit that has existed in our great town.
“People have pulled together to help and support each other and during the festive period it is equally important that we continue to do this, by making sure we protect others and ourselves by abiding to the rules of socially distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands when necessary, as well as following the extra instructions we have now been given.
“If there are residents you know who are likely to be lonely or on their own over the Christmas period, Burntwood Be A Friend is an organisation set up to help and they can be contacted on 01543 524224 or burntwoodbeafriend@gmail.com.
“Finally, on behalf of all the councillors and staff at Burntwood Town Council, I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and that the New Year will bring us a more positive, peaceful and safe 2021.”Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council