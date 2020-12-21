A Lichfield councillor has called for solar panels and electric vehicle charging points to be added to new housing built in the area.
Cllr Jeyan Anketell raised the issue in a question at a meeting of Lichfield District Council last week.
The Labour representative for Stowe ward said:
“Given the acknowledged climate emergency, would the cabinet ,ember make it mandatory that photovoltaic cells are fitted on all pitched roofs and that electric vehicle charging points are fitted on all new housing and other buildings, including alterations and extensions to existing buildings, and that this is included in the new local plan?”Cllr Jeyan Anketell, Lichfield District Council
But Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for the local plan, said the choice of whether to fit such energy improvements needed to remain with the homeowner.
“I would confirm to Cllr Anketell that our emerging local plan will recognise the need for appropriate provision of electric vehicle charging points.
“Lichfield District Council will not, however, mandate charging points are provided on all new housing and other buildings, including alterations and extensions to existing buildings, as such a policy would be disproportionate and take no account of the choice motorists may make in the future in terms of alternative fuels such as hydrogen.
“As there are many forms of renewable energy available, for the same reasons Lichfield District Council does not expect to mandate that photovoltaic cells are fitted to pitched roofs of housing and other buildings.
“The choice of renewable energy source should be one for the persons living in the dwelling.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council