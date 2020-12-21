A Lichfield councillor has called for solar panels and electric vehicle charging points to be added to new housing built in the area.

Cllr Jeyan Anketell raised the issue in a question at a meeting of Lichfield District Council last week.

The Labour representative for Stowe ward said:

“Given the acknowledged climate emergency, would the cabinet ,ember make it mandatory that photovoltaic cells are fitted on all pitched roofs and that electric vehicle charging points are fitted on all new housing and other buildings, including alterations and extensions to existing buildings, and that this is included in the new local plan?” Cllr Jeyan Anketell, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for the local plan, said the choice of whether to fit such energy improvements needed to remain with the homeowner.