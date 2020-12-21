A councillor is urging men who have had coronavirus to donate blood plasma to help in the fight against COVID-19.

James Parton-Hughes

Cllr James Parton-Hughes, who represents the Fazeley ward at Lichfield District Council, caught the virus back in October.

He has now put himself forward for the national programme – and will be donating plasma on Christmas Eve.

“A man donating plasma for the first time is three times more likely to give a high antibody unit of plasma than a woman booked in to donate for the first time, so I’d encourage any men to put themselves forward if they’ve had symptoms. “It’s relatively quick, easy and you can donate every two weeks if you wish. “While things feel slightly out of control at the moment, this is one way we can help in the national effort to halt the spread of the virus.” Cllr James Parton-Hughes, Lichfield District Council

More details about the blood plasma programme are available here.