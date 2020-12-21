Developers say a new housing scheme in Elford will help boost the rural economy.

The seven acre site near the River Tame has planning consent for 25 new homes.

An artist’s impression of the new homes at Elford

Elan Homes’ regional managing director, David Summers said he was pleased to acquire the land for the development

“The housing and construction industries will have an important role to play in the country’s long-term economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and at Elan we’re actively looking for new sites with development potential. “Our latest acquisition in Elford is a prime example of how smaller communities can grow and accommodate their future housing needs on appropriate sites. “It will help provide increased housing options for local people and support the rural economy through the construction of the new homes and the spending power of new residents.”

Known as Seven Acres, the development will offer a mix of two to five-bedroom

homes. David Summers

The land was previously associated with a nearby farm, but will now become the Seven Acres development of two to five bedroom homes.

“During the planning process many existing Elford residents expressed a desire to

downsize and our development will provide for this and families in need of extra

space. “The challenges of 2020 have made people much more appreciative of open space

and at Seven Acres we’ll be creating an open amenity area that the whole village will

be able to enjoy.” David Summers

Construction on the site is due to begin towards the end of next year.