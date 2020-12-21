An independent cinema near Lichfield has received £208,000 to help it survive the coronavirus crisis.

The Red Carpet Cinema

The Red Carpet Cinema in Barton-under-Needwood has been awarded the money by the Government Culture Recovery Fund.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he hoped the funding would help protect the industry across the UK.

“The magic of film is such an important part of the festive period and this investment will help protect our independent cinemas so they’re around for many Christmases to come. “Alongside it, the extension of the Film and TV Production Restart Scheme means the UK will be producing even more great content as the cinema industry recovers, keeping us at the forefront of the creative industries.” Oliver Dowden MP

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said: