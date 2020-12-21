An independent cinema near Lichfield has received £208,000 to help it survive the coronavirus crisis.
The Red Carpet Cinema in Barton-under-Needwood has been awarded the money by the Government Culture Recovery Fund.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he hoped the funding would help protect the industry across the UK.
“The magic of film is such an important part of the festive period and this investment will help protect our independent cinemas so they’re around for many Christmases to come.
“Alongside it, the extension of the Film and TV Production Restart Scheme means the UK will be producing even more great content as the cinema industry recovers, keeping us at the forefront of the creative industries.”Oliver Dowden MP
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:
“I know how much people enjoy visiting the cinema – and I hope it won’t be too long before we have a multiscreen in Lichfield or Burntwood.
“So I am delighted that independent cinemas across the country, including The Red Carpet, have received support from the Government. This will be vital for these venues through Christmas and beyond.”Michael Fabricant MP
Good News. Hope money arrives soon!
Excellent news for a little treasure for us film lovers.
