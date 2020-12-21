Plans have been submitted for an industrial unit in Fazeley to be converted into a gym.

The site at Riverside Industrial Estate on Atherstone Street has been earmarked for a change of use by Gym Unity.

The proposed site of the gym in Fazeley. Picture: Google Streetview

In a statement supporting the application, the company said the COVID-19 pandemic had shown the importance of local facilities.

“Although the lockdown was unfortunate for business, it highlighted the importance of gyms for coping with mental illness, anxiety, depression and more. “Since the national lockdown we have found that more people are looking to support local and independent businesses – we strongly feel there is a need for what we offer in the location proposed.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.