The work of volunteers and businesses across Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus has been hailed by the leader of Lichfield District Council.
Cllr Doug Pullen used his Christmas message to highlight the efforts of locals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the community spirit had shown why Lichfield and Burntwood were great places to live.
“After what has been an incredibly challenging year for us all, I would like to say thank you to each and every one of you for pulling together and helping one another through this extraordinary period.
“Watching hundreds of volunteers and businesses mobilise across the district during both lockdowns has reminded me once again why Lichfield district is such a fantastic place to live.
“Now the vaccine has started to be rolled out, we can see an end in sight to the restrictions that have become a way of life in 2020.
“Through all the challenges of adapting to a new way of living and working, there have been many things to celebrate.
“From the outpouring of love for the NHS and everyone rallying around to support local businesses, through to the generosity shown by so many who are looking out for community members, it has been wonderful to see the district at its best.
“I hope 2021 will be kinder to us all, and I hope you have a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”