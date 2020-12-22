Council bosses have confirmed Friary Grange Leisure Centre will reopen on 4th January.
The facility has been shut to allow repair work to take place on the swimming pool, changing rooms, gym, squash courts and other rooms.
Current COVID-19 restrictions mean group exercise classes cannot go ahead so the studio will be used as part of an expanded gym to help enable users to socially distance.
Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for leisure, said:
“I am delighted we will see Friary Grange reopening as planned in January.
“While much of the repair work needed has been away from public facing areas, I’m confident visitors to the centre will notice the difference from the redecoration of reception, changing room and gym areas, and will be glad to be able to make use of the facilities again.
“The national lockdown period and COVID restrictions made the work much more complicated than originally anticipated, but we were able to use the period to reorganise the timing of the work programme to get ahead of schedule in some areas.
“There are more repairs to be carried out behind the scenes in the new year, but we hope this won’t cause significant disruption to users.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council
Lee Thomas, area manager for operator Freedom Leisure, said:
“It is great news that Friary Grange is reopening and our team can’t wait to welcome back the local community.
“There are strict procedures in place to ensure Friary Grange provides a covid-safe place to give customers the reassurance we know they need to return to exercise, activity and have the chance to socialise safely with others.
“We are also running a joining offer on memberships from 26th December to 18th January. New members can join for just £1 and pay nothing more until February 2021.”Lee Thomas, Freedom Leisure
Coming soon:
Leisure centre closed, due to Tier 4 restrictions.
Coming soon after, Lichfield closed due to Tier 5 restrictions.
Leave a comment