Council bosses have confirmed Friary Grange Leisure Centre will reopen on 4th January.

Friary Grange Leisure Centre

The facility has been shut to allow repair work to take place on the swimming pool, changing rooms, gym, squash courts and other rooms.

Current COVID-19 restrictions mean group exercise classes cannot go ahead so the studio will be used as part of an expanded gym to help enable users to socially distance.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for leisure, said:

“I am delighted we will see Friary Grange reopening as planned in January. “While much of the repair work needed has been away from public facing areas, I’m confident visitors to the centre will notice the difference from the redecoration of reception, changing room and gym areas, and will be glad to be able to make use of the facilities again. “The national lockdown period and COVID restrictions made the work much more complicated than originally anticipated, but we were able to use the period to reorganise the timing of the work programme to get ahead of schedule in some areas. “There are more repairs to be carried out behind the scenes in the new year, but we hope this won’t cause significant disruption to users.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Lee Thomas, area manager for operator Freedom Leisure, said: