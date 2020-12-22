Councillors in Burntwood have agreed not to increase their share of the council tax bill.

The Old Mining College Centre, home of Burntwood Town Council

The meeting of Burntwood Town Council was held last night (21st December).

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the council, said that although the authority’s income had dropped because of COVID-19, some spending plans had also been put on hold.

“There was a real consensus across the council that we should stick to a zero increase this year. “Although the Town Council tax levy is relatively small, we wanted to show our residents that we don’t want to add to any financial pressures they are feeling. “We’re also conscious too that budget pressures are even greater for higher tier councils, Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council, at the end of the intense activities of this year, and we wanted to do our bit for the benefit of the town.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

The meeting also saw an agreement for the town council to take over responsibility for public toilets in Burntwood from Lichfield District Council.