A building in Lichfield could be redeveloped to create a craft workshop and gallery space.

The building earmarked for the workshop and apartments. Picture: Google Streetview

The scheme at 10 Lombard Street would also see the creation of two apartments as part of the project.

A planning statement said the scheme would require some alterations to the existing building.

“The application proposes the change of use of the engineering works to two two-bedroom dwellings which will necessitate the demolition of part of the building and extensions and alterations to the building. “It is proposed that the frontage building will be extended and refurbished to form a retail/craft workshop and gallery. “The two dwellings will be accessed via a pedestrian gate between the workshop and 12 Lombard Street and private courtyard to the rear of the proposed dwellings. This is to be formed by part demolition of the existing building.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.