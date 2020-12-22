Police are investigating after a safe has been stolen from a house in Burntwood.

The incident is believed to have happen on the evening of 18th December at the property on Juniper Close.

PCSO Chelsea Humphreys said:

“The resident woke up the following day to their front door open and reported that a safe has been taken from their property along with other personal belongings.” PCSO Chelsea Humphreys, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information or CCTV in the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0162 of 19th December.