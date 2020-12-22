Villagers in Whittington have launched a fundraising drive to help two local pubs survive the coronavirus crisis.

The Bell Inn and The Dog Inn

Lyndon Williams has launched the online crowdfunding bid in aid of The Bell Inn and The Dog Inn.

More than £2,000 of the £10,000 target has been raised already.

“There are over 2,000 residents in Whittington and it would be good if we could all show some support through these times. “This will raise money to keep our fantastic village pubs in business.” Lyndon Williams

People can donate via the online fundraising page.