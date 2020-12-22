A group of runners have brought a little Christmas cheer to almost 100 children in Lichfield.
Members of Saxon Harriers running group teamed up with Shining Stars UK to hand out 96 selection boxes to families in need.
Daniel and Laura Floyd, who came up with and organised the delivery, said:
“It was very humbling to see the children’s faces as we delivered the boxes.
“It’s with great thanks to the whole team at Saxon Harriers and Shining Sstars that we have put a smile on faces around Lichfield this Christmas.”