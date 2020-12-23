People in Lichfield and Burntwood needing a COVID-19 test over the festive period are being told slots will still be available at local centres.
Drive through and mobile testing units will be operating across Staffordshire over the Christmas and New Year spell.
They include:
- 24th December: University West car park, Lichfield, WS13 6QG
- 28th and 29th December: University West car park, Lichfield, WS13 6QG
- 30th December: Sir Robert Peel Hospital, B78 3NG
- 31st December: Sir Robert Peel Hospital, B78 3NG
Other locations will also be operating across the wider Staffordshire region. Booking can be made via the NHS Portal at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.
Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“Cases are continuing to rise across the county, and we need to do everything we can to help stop the spread.
“This includes getting a test if people are experiencing coronavirus symptoms such as a high temperature, cough and loss of taste or smell.
“We can’t afford to be complacent, especially over the festive period, so I would encourage people to think stick to the rules, and get tested if they are experiencing symptoms.”