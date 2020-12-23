People in Lichfield and Burntwood needing a COVID-19 test over the festive period are being told slots will still be available at local centres.

Drive through and mobile testing units will be operating across Staffordshire over the Christmas and New Year spell.

They include:

24th December: University West car park, Lichfield, WS13 6QG

28th and 29th December: University West car park, Lichfield, WS13 6QG

30th December: Sir Robert Peel Hospital, B78 3NG

31st December: Sir Robert Peel Hospital, B78 3NG

Other locations will also be operating across the wider Staffordshire region. Booking can be made via the NHS Portal at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, said: