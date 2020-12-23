People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to avoid taking unnecessary risks when meeting others on Christmas Day.

The plea comes after the Government reduced the number of days households could mix over the festive period.

The new guidelines mean up to three households can now only meet on Christmas Day.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said people needed to ensure they were keeping risk to a minimum.

“The safest approach for all Staffordshire residents is to not form a Christmas bubble and to limit social contact with people you do not live with. “This is particularly true if you are over 70 or in a high-risk health category. “We understand many will want to spend time with loved ones on Christmas Day but increasing the number of people you see will only increase your risk of infection.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr McMahon said those who do form a bubble at Christmas should follow guidance such as opening windows to improve ventilation and wear face coverings where social distancing is difficult.

He added that visits should be kept as short as possible and that residents should consider video calls or meetings in outdoor public places instead.