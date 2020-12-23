People should not be surprised if coronavirus restrictions change frequently, the MP for Lichfield and Burntwood has said.

Michael Fabricant made his comments in a Christmas message to local residents.

The Conservative MP said that while a vaccine had given hope for a better 2021, it was important people remained aware of the restrictions – and any changes to them that may happen in the coming days and weeks.

“What a year 2020 has been. None of us have lived through anything like it – nor do we ever want to again.

“And it will spill over into 2021 until the vaccine enables us to return to a relatively normal life in the spring.

“As in America and countries in Europe, we were all taken by surprise by COVID in the early days and – as in Europe and America too – we initially suffered a shortage of PPE and ventilators.

“But unlike abroad, our hospitals were not overwhelmed. And the UK has now acquired more doses of vaccine than the United States and more than all the countries of the European Union combined.

“But, until the vaccine has been rolled out, and the roll-out will speed up in January, it’s important we all play our part by sticking to the rules to minimise infection.

“Don’t be surprised if the rules frequently change. That is inevitable as the pandemic ebbs and flows and the Government reacts swiftly to changing circumstances.

“I have been at home in Lichfield for most of this period working remotely through emails, Zoom, and Teams. New technology will transform this country – in years to come, people will ask ‘did people really commute every day to the office when they could have done it all from home?’.”

“Shopping habits have changed too. More and more of us are shopping online and this will change the landscape of our high streets.

“But human nature will never change – the good and the bad. Christmas can be very lonely for many people and it will be particularly so this year. So let’s all make a special effort to be good and help our neighbours while keeping our social distance.

“As the nights now grow shorter and the days longer, the end of this nightmare is in sight.

“So keep safe over the next few days and months and here’s my toast – to a brighter and safer 2021.”

Michael Fabricant MP’s Christmas message