Staff at a Lichfield business have handed over a £1,500 donation to a local food bank after a festive fundraising effort.
The team from HAS Technology took part in a range of activities, including lunchtime mile walks.
Andrea Fraser, HR manager at HAS Technology, which is a global provider of technology for the health and social care sector, said:
“This is our first year in Lichfield but in our previous location it was well-established tradition for us to make a physical donation to the local food bank – obviously, that couldn’t happen this year so, as has been the case for many, we looked to adapt and do the next best thing.
“The team here at HAS really pulled together this year and that’s evidenced in their ability and efforts to raise such a fantastic amount of money, not only through our company fundraising initiative but also in their choice to forego a Christmas hamper and donate the money instead.
“We hope it goes some way to supporting the people that need it, both during the festive period and beyond.”Andrea Fraser