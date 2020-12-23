Staff at a Burntwood business are reaping the benefits after the company enjoyed a record-breaking year.
Mercian Labels, which employs more than 50 people from their head office in the down, has marked the milestone by rewarding members of the team with a £750 bonus each.
The board of directors said the Christmas boost was to mark the “resilience of the workforce during a very tough year”.
Managing director Adrian Steele said the flexibility and determination of staff had resulted in a record performance for the company, which has been established for more than 50 years.
“We are very proud of their achievements in such a difficult year, and felt that the bonus was richly deserved.
“We are investing heavily in further growth in 2021 and look forward to sharing in our successes again next year.”Adrian Steele, Mercian Labels