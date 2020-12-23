Staff at a Burntwood business are reaping the benefits after the company enjoyed a record-breaking year.

Mercian Labels, which employs more than 50 people from their head office in the down, has marked the milestone by rewarding members of the team with a £750 bonus each.

The board of directors said the Christmas boost was to mark the “resilience of the workforce during a very tough year”.

Managing director Adrian Steele said the flexibility and determination of staff had resulted in a record performance for the company, which has been established for more than 50 years.