More than 12,000 items have been donated to a Christmas toy appeal organised by a Lichfield retailer.

Central England Co-op customers left gifts for children in need at collection points across the company’s stores.

The Christmas Toybox Appeal items will now be distributed through local charities, community groups, food banks and hospices.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:

“On behalf of everyone involved with our society, I want to say a big thank you to every customer, member and colleague who helped make our Christmas Toybox Appeal another incredible success. “It is incredibly humbling that kind-hearted people in our communities have donated over 12,000 brand new presents and stocking fillers that are now going to bring smiles to the faces of thousands of youngsters up and down the country as they wake up on Christmas morning. “We are so overwhelmed by the generosity shown by everyone who has supported this campaign and proud to be involved with some truly inspiring local good causes and charities who work not just at Christmas but all year round to make sure children get great support when they need it most. “Thank you to everyone who has helped us here at Central England Co-op to give over 12,000 children a gift they will never forget this Christmas.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

Items donated included puzzles, games, soft toys, outdoor toys, books, dolls, figures, CDs, DVDs and art materials, and even children’s bicycles.

Meanwhile, Central England Co-op made a special donation of 200 brand-new scooters to be distributed to children in need this Christmas.

David Holmes CBE said: