A new children’s book has been published in memory of the co-founder of a Burntwood nursery business.

John Woodward OBE, who helped create the global network of Busy Bees nurseries, died earlier this year.

Co-founder Marg Randles OBE said the book, A Very Exceptional Year, was a “fitting tribute” to her former colleague.

“John was – and always will be – a huge part of Busy Bees, and we wanted to find a way to honour his memory with all of our children. “This has been a challenging year in so many ways, particularly for young children who have been so resilient throughout so many changes. “We decided to write our book to help children make sense of this, and felt it was fitting to dedicate this to John’s memory. “We hope that the book provides some comfort and understanding that will resonate with young children, which we know wholeheartedly, is what John would have wanted us to focus on.” Marg Randles OBE

The bedtime story will be given to Busy Bees children across the country as a festive gift, and aims to help younger children make sense of this challenging year.

It includes blank pages at the back, so that children can save their memories from 2020.