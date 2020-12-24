A Burntwood councillor has donated his monthly allowance to a local food bank.

Cllr Samuel Tapper, Conservative member for Chasetown ward at Lichfield District Council, said he hoped the money would help those in need.

“I decided to donate this month’s councillor allowance to the Cannock and District Food Bank, who are behind the food bank at Emmanuel Church in Chase Terrace.

“I hope that it helps those who need it, especially as this year draws to a close.

“It is the least I could do this Christmas.”