The mince pies cooked up by The Spires care home

A care home has cooked up as festive treat for people in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Spires care home has donated 300 mince pies to MHA Communities.

The group helps older people in Burntwood to maintain their independence and live well later life by offering support and activities.

Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires said:

“We are always proud to support our community. “Our head chef, Kevin, made and handed out over 300 of his delicious mince pies which will go out to Lichfield and Burntwood residents who are living alone at Christmas. “Kevin has baked for the Royal family in the past so I am confident they will be tasty.” Amy Doyle

Head chef Kevin Hunt added: