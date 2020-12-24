People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to take part in a Christmas tree recycling fundraiser for St Giles Hospice.

The Whittington-based charity sees volunteers collect thousands of real trees from across the region each January in exchange for a donation.

Dobbies Garden Centre in Shenstone is backing the campaign and has urged people who have purchased their Christmas trees from them to support the TreeCycle project.

Marcus Eyles, horticultural director at Dobbies, said:

“Real Christmas trees are always hugely popular and we would encourage as many customers as possible to take part in the TreeCycle scheme. “It’s a brilliant initiative which not only helps the environment but supports the important work of St Giles Hospice.” Marcus Eyles

Elinor Eustace, income generation director at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted that TreeCycle can go ahead in January and we’re hoping that it will be bigger and better than ever. “We could not run such a crucial campaign without the support of our local garden centres like Dobbies Shenstone. “We’d ask everyone to support us this year if they can – we’ve never needed you more than we need you today.” Elinor Eustace

People can book a collection online before 5pm on 6th January. Minimum donations for trees up to 8ft are £10, and £12 for up to 10ft. For trees over 10ft, call 01543 432538.