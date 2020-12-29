Three people in Burntwood have received a post-Christmas boost after winning £1,000 each.
The Henley Close residents landed the windfall when WS7 OEL was announced as the People’s Postcode Lottery Daily Prize winner on Boxing Day.
The draw was promoted on behalf of Crisis, which has received more than £5.7million in funding thanks to players.
A spokesperson said:
“What a lovely surprise for our winners – I hope they have had a great festive period and I’m sure this news has made it even more special.”People’s Postcode Lottery spokesperson