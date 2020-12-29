Gritting crews are continuing to work around the clock to keep roads in Lichfield and Burntwood clear.
A yellow weather warning for ice is in place across Staffordshire and temperatures are expected to remain low for much of today (29th December).
Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said it was important drivers continued to take care on roads across the region.
“Last night and this morning saw another busy shift for our gritting crews, right across the county.
“We have been well prepared throughout winter and with our fleet of more than 40 gritters, our crews continue to help keep the county moving.
“As always, I would ask that drivers take extra care when on the roads and allow more time for their journeys if they have to travel.
“Remember that grit also needs traffic to travel over it to work effectively, which means on a quieter day like today, snow and ice can be lying for some time.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Councik
People can find out more about which roads have been gritted at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/winter.
Please could you consider gritting lebanon Grove on the Redwood estate WS7 2bg. We have lived in Californian Grove for 46 years and it is always a problem when we have snow with cars unable to get up the hill. We have never had a gritter on our roads and many times have had to help push cars. We are too old now to do that but if we have to get out cannot get back. Thank you.
Sadly, the days when sides roads and estates were gritted have long gone. I remember when they used to load some sand/grit onto a flatbed truck and shovel it onto our side road, but that hasn’t happened for many years. One grit bin is provided at the bottom of our road, presumably for us to do it ourselves. I don’t doubt that main roads get treated but unfortunately the service hasn’t grown in line with the increase in housing estates.
You will never see a gritting lorry in redwood estate, the official line from the country council is to keep the main roads open, the council will only place salt/grit in the boxes once a year even when the request is made to fill back up, it’s up to people to sort there own snow & ice situation out, or get a Range Rover.
Quite so Mike, but the flaw in all of this is that people will struggle to reach the main roads in many places. It didn’t help some years ago when the House of Lords ruled that local councils were under no legal obligation to grit the roads. Cheers guys! Good to see that the powers that be are in tune with the needs of the people.
Hammerwich seems to be neglected by non gritting along with everything else ,no bus comes here our post office and shop have gone.lichfield council do not do very much for the residents, especially the elderley have no one to clear drives and footpaths Ive only seen one box of salt and sand that is at the very top of Overton lane. Wonder even if the parish council thinks about giving some help?
Leave a comment