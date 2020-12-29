Gritting crews are continuing to work around the clock to keep roads in Lichfield and Burntwood clear.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place across Staffordshire and temperatures are expected to remain low for much of today (29th December).

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said it was important drivers continued to take care on roads across the region.

“Last night and this morning saw another busy shift for our gritting crews, right across the county. “We have been well prepared throughout winter and with our fleet of more than 40 gritters, our crews continue to help keep the county moving. “As always, I would ask that drivers take extra care when on the roads and allow more time for their journeys if they have to travel. “Remember that grit also needs traffic to travel over it to work effectively, which means on a quieter day like today, snow and ice can be lying for some time.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Councik

People can find out more about which roads have been gritted at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/winter.