A community group in Lichfield has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help support projects planned for 2021.

Curborough Community Association are aiming to develop a new outdoor space.

Plans have been drawn up with Nurture Community CIC and local business G-Scapes to install the outdoor zones for exercise, activities and performance, as well as for a community workshop and gardening and vegetable production.

It is hoped the facility will be used by the many voluntary sector and community groups who use the community centre.

A spokesperson said:

“This year was an incredibly demanding and also financially challenging for our association. “We have managed to keep our main centre open at Curborough for as many community and voluntary sector support groups that are able to continue to meet, as well as those providing classes and groups for the local community. “With the help of your donations, we will be able to offer improved and new activities and opportunities throughout 2021, save energy and expenditure, provide more COVID-safe outdoor meeting opportunities and support the volunteer Good Neighbour team and residents. “This will also help us unlock grant funding to fully realise our ambitions for the coming year.” Curborough Community Association spokesperson

Funds raised will also help to equip the new community workshop and storage built in partnership with Lichfield Re:Cycle.

Energy efficiency measures will be supported for both Curborough and Cruck House that the association also manages.

The crowdfunding page can be found on the People’s Fundraising site.