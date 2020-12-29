Bosses at a Lichfield-based retailer say more investment in stores is planned for 2021 after revealing it had spent more than £10million on revamps this year.
Central England Co-op said the refurbishment of shops – including a £3million scheme at Boley Park and a £122,000 refit at the Curborough Road store – had taken place despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis.
During 2021 the company has opened eight new food stores, a coffee shop and two new funeral booking offices. It has also carried out refits at more than 25 food store sites.
A spokesperson for the company said:
“The work throughout 2020 has been part of an ambitious development programme across the society’s food and funeral businesses, with further investment planned during 2021.”Central England Co-op spokesperson
Does the Coop pay Lichfield Live for all the news coverage or do the reporters get staff discount?
Steve – to answer your questions; no and no.
Excellent. I look forward to reading more unbiased journalism promoting the other struggling retailers of Lichfield.
Same question I should ask of neverending coverage of Richard Winterton auctioneers
Steve, other publishers are available. Happy to refund your subscription if our level of service isn’t what you were expecting.
And the same answer would apply, Dave.
The co op worked with LDC during the first lockdown to ensure vulnerable people could make shopping orders.
Well done.
Here here well done co.op investing locally and definitely a community business
I bet you do not even shop local steve just keep the big boys going
Ross other retailers are also available.
Denise. That’s really good. Other non Coop supermarkets have done excellent work too although you may not have read about it. Well done to them too!
Steve….. I didn’t just read about the service from the co op and the council, I used it.
No delivery slot to be found from the other supermarkets at the time.
It was a lifeline.
Joint venture between council staff, volunteers and the Co op.
Co-op is not one of the big boys. It is true to it’s name – a cooperative, owned by it’s members who are usually it’s customers. Profits are shared between the members and good causes local to specific shops. (I have no connection with the organisation)
