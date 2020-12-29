Bosses at a Lichfield-based retailer say more investment in stores is planned for 2021 after revealing it had spent more than £10million on revamps this year.

The new-look Central England Co-op store at Boley Park

Central England Co-op said the refurbishment of shops – including a £3million scheme at Boley Park and a £122,000 refit at the Curborough Road store – had taken place despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis.

During 2021 the company has opened eight new food stores, a coffee shop and two new funeral booking offices. It has also carried out refits at more than 25 food store sites.

A spokesperson for the company said: