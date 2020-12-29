People across Lichfield are being asked to get creative as part of a scheme to transform local streets into an outdoor gallery.

Picture: Window Wanderland

The Window Wanderland initiative will be taking place across Darwin Park, Leomansley, Chadsmead and Shortbutts Park from 27th to 28th February.

The scheme has previously been held at locations across the world, but organisers say they are looking forward to seeing the creative efforts of Lichfield residents.

“We are so excited to be bringing this special event to Lichfield, and with your help, we will transform the streets into a magical outdoor gallery for everyone to enjoy. “Taking part as a windowmaker is free and everyone’s welcome. “You can make a display in the window of your flat, house, business, school, nursery, car, shop or your front garden. “Your display could be as simple as a candle, book or fairylights in a window. Or you could go all out and create a masterpiece. Anything goes – as long as it’s family-friendly.” Window Wanderland spokesperson

People can sign up online to receive a welcome pack letting them know how to take part and get their windows added to the map.