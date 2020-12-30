The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood says the Brexit Deal will deliver on promises made to the British people.

The UK is due to leave the Single Market tomorrow (31st December) after a deal was agreed between the Government and EU leaders.

Parliament will vote on the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill today which will, if it passes, ratify the the trade deal.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said he would be voting in support of the Bill.

“I believe the last minute deal with the EU delivers on the promises made to the British people back in 2016. “From 11pm on New Year’s Eve, the United Kingdom will take back control of our laws, our borders, and our money, while continuing to remain close friends and allies of the European Union. “This was the democratic wish expressed by almost 60% of the Lichfield constituency and by even more in the West Midlands as a whole.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said a number of constituents had written to him asking what benefits there will be for the region on the back of Brexit.

“From 1st January, the Government will have the freedom to reduce VAT – previously prevented by the EU – on any items it wishes such as on sanitary and other products. This may happen in the Budget in March. “Farmers will no longer have to contribute to the meat and other ‘mountains’ generated by the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy which so disadvantages farmers in developing countries. “Agricultural imports from neglected developing countries will be permitted and the Government will finally be able to ban the export of live animals for slaughter abroad – a cruel practice enforced by the EU. “The old Erasmus programme which previously sent fewer than 10,000 British students each year to EU countries to study, will be replaced by a British programme, The Turing Scheme, which will send up to 35,000 British students not only to EU countries as before, but also to renowned universities in the United States, Australia, and other countries worldwide. “This is ‘Global Britain’ in practice.” Michael Fabricant MP

“Outstanding opportunities for our people and our nation”

Michael Fabricant

The Conservative MP said the creation of so-called Freeports will also attract investment in “previously neglected parts of the UK”.

“The UK is now free to introduce many other such schemes and legislate for smarter and better regulation instead of the ponderous and archaic rules that still prevail in continental Europe. “And £18 billion of British taxpayers’ money will no longer be passed over annually to Brussels allowing it to be spent on the NHS and other British projects. “Compared to markets in North America and the Far East, the EU is a trade bloc that has been sadly declining in recent years. “Free trade between the UK and the EU will continue, but we are now able to strike our own trade agreements with the rest of the world including many major economies which have no trade agreements with the EU. “This creates outstanding opportunities for our people and our nation.” Michael Fabricant MP

The departure from the European Union will mean some changes for people travelling to holiday hotspots and cities across the continent in future.

But Mr Fabricant said travel would not be problematic.

“Visiting the EU on holiday will be as easy as before – just make sure you still have 6 months to run on your passport when you leave. And mobile phone roaming will remain unchanged. “Now is the time to stop looking back wistfully to the past and our often unhappy relationship with the EU. “We should embrace the future with enthusiasm and optimism.” Michael Fabricant MP

To read the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, click here.