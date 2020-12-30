The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood says the Brexit Deal will deliver on promises made to the British people.
The UK is due to leave the Single Market tomorrow (31st December) after a deal was agreed between the Government and EU leaders.
Parliament will vote on the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill today which will, if it passes, ratify the the trade deal.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said he would be voting in support of the Bill.
“I believe the last minute deal with the EU delivers on the promises made to the British people back in 2016.
“From 11pm on New Year’s Eve, the United Kingdom will take back control of our laws, our borders, and our money, while continuing to remain close friends and allies of the European Union.
“This was the democratic wish expressed by almost 60% of the Lichfield constituency and by even more in the West Midlands as a whole.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said a number of constituents had written to him asking what benefits there will be for the region on the back of Brexit.
“From 1st January, the Government will have the freedom to reduce VAT – previously prevented by the EU – on any items it wishes such as on sanitary and other products. This may happen in the Budget in March.
“Farmers will no longer have to contribute to the meat and other ‘mountains’ generated by the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy which so disadvantages farmers in developing countries.
“Agricultural imports from neglected developing countries will be permitted and the Government will finally be able to ban the export of live animals for slaughter abroad – a cruel practice enforced by the EU.
“The old Erasmus programme which previously sent fewer than 10,000 British students each year to EU countries to study, will be replaced by a British programme, The Turing Scheme, which will send up to 35,000 British students not only to EU countries as before, but also to renowned universities in the United States, Australia, and other countries worldwide.
“This is ‘Global Britain’ in practice.”Michael Fabricant MP
“Outstanding opportunities for our people and our nation”
The Conservative MP said the creation of so-called Freeports will also attract investment in “previously neglected parts of the UK”.
“The UK is now free to introduce many other such schemes and legislate for smarter and better regulation instead of the ponderous and archaic rules that still prevail in continental Europe.
“And £18 billion of British taxpayers’ money will no longer be passed over annually to Brussels allowing it to be spent on the NHS and other British projects.
“Compared to markets in North America and the Far East, the EU is a trade bloc that has been sadly declining in recent years.
“Free trade between the UK and the EU will continue, but we are now able to strike our own trade agreements with the rest of the world including many major economies which have no trade agreements with the EU.
“This creates outstanding opportunities for our people and our nation.”Michael Fabricant MP
The departure from the European Union will mean some changes for people travelling to holiday hotspots and cities across the continent in future.
But Mr Fabricant said travel would not be problematic.
“Visiting the EU on holiday will be as easy as before – just make sure you still have 6 months to run on your passport when you leave. And mobile phone roaming will remain unchanged.
“Now is the time to stop looking back wistfully to the past and our often unhappy relationship with the EU.
“We should embrace the future with enthusiasm and optimism.”Michael Fabricant MP
To read the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, click here.
I wonder whether it’s time to caveat Fabricant’s promotional posts with warnings similar to what we see applied to Trump’s ramblings?
“This post about Brexit seeks to trivialise the changes coming, make it sounds like Britain will be better off and obfuscates a significant portion of trade losses or costs that will impact businesses.”
It’s unlikely Lichfield Live will take such a step, lest Fabricant strops off because his diatribes aren’t printed verbatim, so here’s my take on each of his points.
MF: “From 11pm on New Year’s Eve, the United Kingdom will take back control of our laws, our borders, and our money, while continuing to remain close friends and allies of the European Union.”
The question about laws is nuanced, as the law tends to be, this BBC editorial sets out to answer the question about EU vs UK law and what we accept as part of our membership, for those who want it brief, it’s about 7%, the EU directs law as part of the membership requirements, but it is up to us how we implement that (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36473105)
The UK always had full control of its borders, as Full Fact stated in this 2016 piece debunking Vote Leave’s claims we didn’t (https://fullfact.org/europe/border-security-eu/).
Money is an odd one, we never joined the Euro – perhaps Fabricant is hinting at the “£350m spend on our NHS,” they sure could do with it.
MF:” From 1st January, the Government will have the freedom to reduce VAT – previously prevented by the EU – on any items it wishes such as on sanitary and other products. This may happen in the Budget in March.”
The EU VAT directive is 15%, not the 20% currently levied by the Exchequer, I’m sure Rishi will enjoy reading that Fabricant is preempting his budget, especially with a £2tn deficit to manage, though no one will deny that the issue regarding women’s sanitary products will finally be resolved is a welcome one, though, oddly, member states in the pre-2018 directive were allowed to reduce VAT on specified items to 5%, it’s strange the government didn’t choose to do so. Assuming the directive is accepted, the new EU law would have allowed member states to adopt a zero rate for specified items, this proposed directive was introduced by the UK and subsequently seceded when we voted to leave, odd how these things happen.
MF”: Farmers will no longer have to contribute to the meat and other ‘mountains’ generated by the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy which so disadvantages farmers in developing countries.”
There’s no doubt that creating a Common Agricultural Policy for 27 members states is difficult and it’s no secret that the most complex of these, the CAP, has not achieved the aims in which it was set-up, however Fabricant is trivialising things to score cheap points, “food mountains” as he put it, delivering aid to countries suffering famine, suffers from a problem – logistics, something the UK government is in a position to help resolve, it’s not a problem with the EU per se, but a systemic failure of government.
MF: “Agricultural imports from neglected developing countries will be permitted and the Government will finally be able to ban the export of live animals for slaughter abroad – a cruel practice enforced by the EU.”
Again, there’s more to this point than Fabricant lets on, yes many animal rights groups have petitioned for a change in the law to prevent live animals being exported on long journeys, but to add to the mix, this is not wholly supported by farmers, who will see this revenue stream disappear if the UK changes the law. Similarly developing countries will be cut-off from sending animals to the UK for slaughter, reducing their revenue streams and there’s no guarantee that our slaughter practises will retain the high-levels of care prescribed by the EU nor will we be able to control how meat was slaughtered prior to being sent to the UK.
MF: “The old Erasmus programme which previously sent fewer than 10,000 British students each year to EU countries to study, will be replaced by a British programme, The Turing Scheme, which will send up to 35,000 British students not only to EU countries as before, but also to renowned universities in the United States, Australia, and other countries worldwide.”
It’s 16,500 students Michael, with 35,000 coming here. Aside from Johnson declaring that his plans has “no threat” to the Erasmus programme, in an astonishing u-turn (not astonishing) we see Conservative Central is telling its MPs like Fabricant to push our hastily invented Turing Scheme (poor Alan, would he approve?) Despite Gavin “nice but dim” Williams assertion that 35,000 students will be able to study abroad and backed it with a £100m promise, clearly Gavin’s maths isn’t great as that works out at around £2850 per student, not nearly enough to study in countries that, when part of the Erasmus Scheme, benefits from large discounts on courses and accommodation. It’s further estimated that UK universities will see a £243m hole in their income as there’s no funding for foreign students to come to the UK. Nice one.
MF: “The UK is now free to introduce many other such schemes and legislate for smarter and better regulation instead of the ponderous and archaic rules that still prevail in continental Europe.
“And £18 billion of British taxpayers’ money will no longer be passed over annually to Brussels allowing it to be spent on the NHS and other British projects.”
Well yes, within the scope of the trade agreement, the clue is in the name, we remain aligned with the EU because their trade is based on agreements – to which we need to adhere, so we haven’t cast off the shackles of the EU as we ride roughshod into the setting sun, if we want their trade, we have to abide by some rules. Oh, and there’s the £350m per week for the NHS lie again, a figure that has been refuted, disputed and provoked naval gazing when repeated journalists asked when the NHS was going to see this extra money, Fabricant surely as a diligent minister must know that even the OBR have stated that the UK will be £15bn per year worse off by leaving the EU, I assume the Tory magic money tree is about to come into fruit?
MF: “Compared to markets in North America and the Far East, the EU is a trade bloc that has been sadly declining in recent years.”
Mildly amusing this one, if it didn’t affect livelihoods, the biggest slowdown in global trade for the EU has been the uncertainty surrounding the UK’s decision to leave, irrespective, the EU trade with the UK is worth an estimated £297bn. Trade with the US is worth around £130bn (each way) from 2019 figures, yes you read that right, 2019 – we already trade with the US, leaving the EU has no affect on this, nor the Far East for that matter. What does affect trade is time over distance and cost, it’s simply a case of location, the EU is on our doorstep, China and the US a tad further.
MF: “Free trade between the UK and the EU will continue, but we are now able to strike our own trade agreements with the rest of the world including many major economies which have no trade agreements with the EU.”
The EU has Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with 37 nations, soon to be 45, and has trading rules with every single other country in the world. As those FTAs encompass the largest trading nations, it’s unlikely that the UK will be able to replace the wide-ranging trade EU membership has to offer, but here’s hoping, as are the Tories.
MF: ““Visiting the EU on holiday will be as easy as before – just make sure you still have 6 months to run on your passport when you leave. And mobile phone roaming will remain unchanged.
“Now is the time to stop looking back wistfully to the past and our often unhappy relationship with the EU.
“We should embrace the future with enthusiasm and optimism.”
Slightly disingenuous, you’ll no longer be able to use the faster EU lanes, you’ll need the old green card system for driving and your pet passport is no longer valid. You’ll need to show a return ticket in some countries. You’ll need to be aware of the rules in each country now as we’re no longer treated as members of the European Union, so you rights to stay for specified times may be different. Forget working.
Michael wishes us to stop looking back, and bemoans “wistfully looking to the past,” if I am wistfully looking to the past, it is to a time when politics has a degree of honesty. Where self-serving MPs were fewer and the truth was not something to be disposed off so easily. Where bending the rules and transgressions has real consequences. Politicians has bemoaned over the years “why do the public distrust us,” it’s because of this sort of stuff Michael.
What planet is this sycophant on? Just when you think he couldn’t get more pointless and useless, he confounds us all.
When is LL going to feature a piece from the opposite view on this economic disaster?
John – we’ve carried plenty of pieces previously from the likes of Cllr Ray who is opposed to Brexit. Whether you like or loathe, the MP is the MP so his views on issues will always be something we will cover.
Darryl – it’s not a case of us not wanting to do something in case someone won’t speak to us (plenty have taken that position before now). We have always taken the view that the comments offer people a chance to challenge the views of those quoted.
Darryl – well done, you did what Lichfield Live sould not do. You countered our MP’s points with your opinion
The role of Lichfield Live is to provide an independent news platform and a chance for people to challenge, support or ignore the opinions of those featured. It has done just that and you have done what is required – challenged the MP.
John – I am sure if any other elected represented within Lichfield & District took the time to write and publish a counter to the MP’s claims and an anti-Brexit opinion then Lichfield Live will happily publish it. Like you I am waiting for that article, but I suspect it is mainly due to the fact that other elected representatives in this area have failed so far to put pen to paper and publish those opinions.
In both Darryl and John’s cases I think the criticism should not be levelled at Lichfield Live but rather at those eleted representatives who fail to stand up and voice their opinion.
Do not shoot the messenger. Rather channel that anger at an ineffective opposition who fail to be proactive in challenging these opinions. Be thankful that Lichfield Live exists to allow you to express your opinions and challenge the likes of our MP in a public forum. I cannot of think of too many other opportunities to do so that exist locally.
You cannot polish a turd. However you can elect one.
