Additional support will be needed to save jobs in Lichfield and Burntwood following the move into Tier 4, a regional business leader says.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the decision for Staffordshire and other parts of the Midlands today (30th December).

The move means businesses such as hairdressers and gyms will have to shut from midnight.

Paul Faulkner, chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said the new measures would be a devastating blow for many employers.

Paul Faulkner

“We are dismayed at the continuing lack of additional support for businesses, despite the continuing escalation in cases and measures. “As Mr Hancock says, the vaccine provides a route out of pandemic restrictions by the Spring. That’s still another quarter or more of no or little trade for businesses required to close and their supply chains – over 12 months of COVID lockdowns or restrictions in total. “It’s an impossible situation for many businesses to survive without further support. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel, but businesses need the Government to keep laying down the tracks in order to reach it.” Paul Faulkner

Mr Faulkner said it was important people continued to support local companies wherever possible in order to ensure workers remained in jobs.