Drivers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to take extra care as the winter weather continues to bite.
Staffordshire Police are warning motorists to travel prepared with items including ice scrapers, warm cloths, reflective signs and a snow shovel.
But they are also reminding people to be vigilant against opportunist thieves.
“Ensure you don’t leave your vehicles unlocked, running and unattended while de-icing.
“This time of year is perfect or opportunists to commit car thefts as many people may start their vehicles to warm them up while getting ready to leave for work.
“Remember it only takes seconds to steal a running vehicle.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson