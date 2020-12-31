People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been urged to have “simple and safe” New Year celebrations.

The plea comes after Staffordshire was moved into Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions today (31st December).

It means traditional venues will be shut, but county council chiefs have urged residents not to risk mixing with other households to ring in the New Year.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director for health and care, said: