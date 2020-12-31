People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been urged to have “simple and safe” New Year celebrations.
The plea comes after Staffordshire was moved into Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions today (31st December).
It means traditional venues will be shut, but county council chiefs have urged residents not to risk mixing with other households to ring in the New Year.
Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director for health and care, said:
“New Year is traditionally a time when people come together and celebrate, but this year we’re asking people to follow the new rules, stay safe, and have a simpler New Year’s Eve celebration.
“This means staying home, and not mixing with any other households.
“With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the county, and the new, more infections strain of the virus, we can’t afford to be complacent.
“This year has been difficult for everyone, and it is only natural for people to want to celebrate the end of it. However, I would urge people to be sensible, stay in their own households, and if they want to, celebrate with friends and family virtually.
“There will be time to celebrate with family and friends when we have beaten this virus.”Dr Richard Harling