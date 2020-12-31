Lichfield’s MP says he has spoken with the Chancellor in a bid to secure extra support for pubs and hospitality venues forced to close during the coronavirus crisis.
Current restrictions means many businesses remain shuttered following a year of disruption during the pandemic
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant says he has raised the issue with senior Government figures.
“I have been contacted by a number of constituents – most recently by Cllr Richard Cox of Lichfield District Council – asking for financial support for our pubs and other hospitality venues such as restaurants and specialist wedding venues.
“I recognise they need help over lock-down so they can hit the ground running when this crisis is over.
“I have consequently been in contact with Treasury officials and ministers including Rishi Sunak about this.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said he was hopeful the Budget in March may offer some longer term relief – but said short term help may also be needed.
“With regard to pubs, I have focussed on spirit and beer duty and whether these can be adjusted to incentivise sales when pubs are allowed to reopen.
“With regard to hospitality venues in general, I have joined West Midlands Mayor Andy Street in asking for additional financial help so that these businesses can remain viable during lockdown to enable them to reopen when we finally reach the end of this dark tunnel.
“The Budget is on 3rd March and I hope for some news on alcohol duties then, but I am urging for support for the industry generally a little sooner.
“But I am, of course, always aware that this pandemic has already cost this nation trillions of pounds of debt, so Rishi Sunak and the Treasury will be constrained with what they can offer.”Michael Fabricant MP
What you could do, as a responsible MP, is to lobby govt to allow journalists into ICU’s to show the true severity of the situation.
Otherwise, Malthus Rex & his gang are filling a big void and some people will continue to question the severity of covid.
The best thing for hospitality is for this to end soon and to avoid more pointless tiers.
So please, stop the conspiracy theorists by allowing the truth to be shown.
Thank you.
OK Fabbo, off you go with the ‘million pound debt’ rubbish. The Chancellor is only constrained by the possibility of inflation, otherwise he can continue to write out cheques willy-nilly – only this time to actual businesses rather than Tory cronies. For those not in the know, our sovereign currency is created on a balance sheet out of nothing (as is all money in modern monetary systems). Taxes do NOT pay back money issued via the Treasury, but are a mechanism for manipulating spending amongst other things (they are not the same as Council Tax). So any decisions taken by Sunak are purely political, unless we are trembling on the point of runaway inflation, which we aren’t. This is akin to Fabbo saying Labour ‘spent all the money’ during the hustings – yes I was one of two people who shouted ‘Liar’.
Anyway, don’t take my word for it – or Fabbo’s – look up ‘Modern Monetary Systems’ up on any reputable mainstream economic site or in a textbook, or there is a good plain language explainer on Richard Murphy’s Tax Research website.
Reduce tax on alcohol? Hmmm yes, incentivise more drinking – that bodes well for supporting the NHS in the long term. Does Fabricant ever think anything through, or does he just spout what the last person he spoke to wants to hear?
Anyway, stay home, protect the NHS Etc. Happy new year!
You have done nothing to support local businesses, you like the government been caught up in this communist dystopia. The corruption from the Tories is unprecedented. The failure of the un fit for purpose PCR test is outrageous, along with the lies of the asymptomatic transmission.
