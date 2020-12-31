Lichfield’s MP says he has spoken with the Chancellor in a bid to secure extra support for pubs and hospitality venues forced to close during the coronavirus crisis.

Current restrictions means many businesses remain shuttered following a year of disruption during the pandemic

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant says he has raised the issue with senior Government figures.

“I have been contacted by a number of constituents – most recently by Cllr Richard Cox of Lichfield District Council – asking for financial support for our pubs and other hospitality venues such as restaurants and specialist wedding venues. “I recognise they need help over lock-down so they can hit the ground running when this crisis is over. “I have consequently been in contact with Treasury officials and ministers including Rishi Sunak about this.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said he was hopeful the Budget in March may offer some longer term relief – but said short term help may also be needed.

Michael Fabricant MP