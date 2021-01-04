Pupils at a Burntwood school have been told they have “every right to be upset, angry and frustrated” due to the uncertainty over their GCSEs and A-Levels.

Erasmus Darwin Academy. Picture: Google Streetview

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed schools would shut for most pupils from tomorrow (5th January) as part of a national lockdown.

He also said that exams would not go ahead as scheduled during this school year.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin Academy said they recognised that the news would be a blow to students.