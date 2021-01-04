Pupils at a Burntwood school have been told they have “every right to be upset, angry and frustrated” due to the uncertainty over their GCSEs and A-Levels.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed schools would shut for most pupils from tomorrow (5th January) as part of a national lockdown.
He also said that exams would not go ahead as scheduled during this school year.
In a post on social media, a spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin Academy said they recognised that the news would be a blow to students.
“Year 11 and 13 students – you have every right to be upset, angry and frustrated.
“You must keep going and keep working hard until we have clarity on the summer.
“You have the best teachers who will support you face to face or remotely. Hard work always pays off.”Erasmus Darwin Academy
Full lockdown from start of covid 19 were support single fathers fight for there children’s rights see there really fathers bring back legal aid back in family lawyers support single fathers fight rights cuz covid 19 on lower money
I’m guessing Nigel did not attend any school with grammar like that.
Leave a comment