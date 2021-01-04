County council chiefs say they are working with secondary schools in Lichfield and Burntwood to help them manage a staggered return for students.

The Government announced a delay for some pupils going back to class after the Christmas break.

Year 11 and 13 pupils are scheduled to return first with other pupils following in the subsequent weeks.

Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said the authority was also ready to support the roll-out of in-school coronavirus testing.

“School staff have been working very hard this year to deliver good education for our children in extraordinary circumstances and they deserve every credit. “Following the recent Government announcements we are working closely with schools to help them where we can as they meet the latest challenges. “We know schools are putting their arrangements in place and that they will be updating parents in the usual ways as soon as possible.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

The staggered return for secondary schools comes as a national debate continues over the decision to reopen primary schools amidst rising COVID-19 cases and a new strain of the virus.

Staffordshire County Council said primary schools will be open “as usual barring exceptional circumstances” this week.