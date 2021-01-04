A man from Fazeley has been ordered to pay more than £1,800 after failing to clean up after his three dogs.
Rob Grice, from Victoria Drive, was found guilty of three dog fouling offences at Staffordshire Magistrates’ Court last month.
The case was brought by Lichfield District Council after Grice did not pay the three fixed penalty notices issued to him after a council officer witnessed him not clearing up.
The court ordered him to pay a fine of £1,320, costs of £400, and a victim surcharge of £132 – a total of £1,852.
Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, said:
“This sends a clear message to any irresponsible dog walkers, who don’t clean up after their pets, that we take this issue very seriously.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council
People can report a problem area for dog fouling at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/report.
I’m glad this has been done as it sends out the message to irresponsible dog owners. Why did he think he was exempt from cleaning up after his animals?? People like him disgust me, why do these morons think they are above the law.
