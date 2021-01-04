A man from Fazeley has been ordered to pay more than £1,800 after failing to clean up after his three dogs.

Picture: Elliot Brown

Rob Grice, from Victoria Drive, was found guilty of three dog fouling offences at Staffordshire Magistrates’ Court last month.

The case was brought by Lichfield District Council after Grice did not pay the three fixed penalty notices issued to him after a council officer witnessed him not clearing up.

The court ordered him to pay a fine of £1,320, costs of £400, and a victim surcharge of £132 – a total of £1,852.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, said:

“This sends a clear message to any irresponsible dog walkers, who don’t clean up after their pets, that we take this issue very seriously.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

People can report a problem area for dog fouling at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/report.