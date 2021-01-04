A Lichfield man says he will offer an alternative option at the ballot box after confirming he would stand as a candidate later this year.

Christopher Wilkinson will contest the Lichfield City North seat in the Staffordshire County Council vote as well as the Stowe ward in a Lichfield City Council by-election.

He said the city needed more representatives who were not tied to national allegiances.

“The major political parties have proven themselves incapable or unwilling to provide the changes so desperately needed to improve our city, whether it be on failure of Friarsgate and the inadequacy and unviability of its replacement, the Lichfield masterplan, or the distinct lack of opposition to the construction of HS2 which is at this moment tearing through acres of local ancient woodlands and buildings. “We’re huge housing projects being approved without supporting commercial infrastructure and urban green spaces disappearing leaving communities without natural space for leisure and reducing land value. “This really must change and with your vote, it’s the change I will fight to deliver. “By supporting me, you are assured that there are no secrets or hidden agendas being kept from you. What you see really will be what you get. “As party candidates inevitably serve party interests, only an independent candidate can truly serve the people’s interests.” Christopher Wilkinson

Mr Wilkinson said he hoped other people would follow his lead and stand forward as independent candidates.