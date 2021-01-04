Households mixing and a new strain of coronavirus has led to a steep rise in cases across Staffordshire, county council bosses have said.

The current infection rate for the county stands at 365 per 100,000 people, with several areas across Lichfield district being classified as hotspots.

While the rate remains lower than the Midlands and England’s rate, Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said some parts of the county were now facing infection rates above 1,000.

“It looks like the new fast-spreading coronavirus strain has arrived in the county. “This along with a bit of extra mixing between households over the holidays has led to a steep rise in cases. “Now, more than ever, it’s vital we do all we can to stop the spread of infection. “One of the most important things we are asking people to do, alongside the basics of hands, face and space is, if they live in a hotspot area, please take time to book a test – even if you feel well and have no symptoms. “You should get a result in under one hour.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr McMahon said the need for people take tests in these areas was necessary in order to help prevent COVID-19 spreading further.