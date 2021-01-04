Households mixing and a new strain of coronavirus has led to a steep rise in cases across Staffordshire, county council bosses have said.
The current infection rate for the county stands at 365 per 100,000 people, with several areas across Lichfield district being classified as hotspots.
While the rate remains lower than the Midlands and England’s rate, Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said some parts of the county were now facing infection rates above 1,000.
“It looks like the new fast-spreading coronavirus strain has arrived in the county.
“This along with a bit of extra mixing between households over the holidays has led to a steep rise in cases.
“Now, more than ever, it’s vital we do all we can to stop the spread of infection.
“One of the most important things we are asking people to do, alongside the basics of hands, face and space is, if they live in a hotspot area, please take time to book a test – even if you feel well and have no symptoms.
“You should get a result in under one hour.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
Cllr McMahon said the need for people take tests in these areas was necessary in order to help prevent COVID-19 spreading further.
“We must remember one in three people do not show any symptoms – so getting tested can protect those nearest and dearest to you and help stop the spread.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
I know the Cllr means we’ll, but this is now, frankly, ridiculous.
Of course Christmas mixing will affect figures adversely but it was allowed & encouraged. That will only just be starting to show in the figures.
Please, all Cllrs, stop parroting the govt line over and over…everyone knows the govt is behind the curve and dithering.
Schools should be closed and the vaccine roll out should be speeded up. A 90 year old relative has yet to hear about his…disgraceful.
If it wasn’t so serious it would be laughable. Is this really leadership?Is it not politics over life? All this was so so predictable only weeks ago. How could we ever trust this government again?
