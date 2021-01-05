The cabinet at Lichfield District Council is set to confirm plans to bring in a commercial property advisor to help deliver the new city centre masterplan.

An artist’s impression of the city centre masterplan

The local authority’s Conservative leadership group will meet next week to discuss which of three unnamed bids will be accepted.

The successful company will advise on aspects of the project such as market potential, market testing, valuations and deal structures.

The council has set aside a £130,000 budget for the contract, but exact details of the bids have not been publicly released.

However a report has revealed that the decision was based on the “price and quality of bid together”.

The report, by Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said:

“As part of the work that will be undertaken to implement the masterplan, the council will need robust, independent and expert advice on commercial property matters across the development sites identified, combined with other commercial property advice as necessary. “This will be a two year appointment initially, with the option to extend the contract for up to a further two years subject to this being within the approved budget. “The nature and scope of the advice and input required will vary considerably across the different development sites. “The scope of work is anticipated to include, but not be limited to, all aspects of advice required to assess options to achieve the council’s aims and ambitions and bring forward sites for redevelopment.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The cabinet will make a final decision at the meeting on 12th January.