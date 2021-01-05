The cabinet at Lichfield District Council is set to confirm plans to bring in a commercial property advisor to help deliver the new city centre masterplan.
The local authority’s Conservative leadership group will meet next week to discuss which of three unnamed bids will be accepted.
The successful company will advise on aspects of the project such as market potential, market testing, valuations and deal structures.
The council has set aside a £130,000 budget for the contract, but exact details of the bids have not been publicly released.
However a report has revealed that the decision was based on the “price and quality of bid together”.
The report, by Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said:
“As part of the work that will be undertaken to implement the masterplan, the council will need robust, independent and expert advice on commercial property matters across the development sites identified, combined with other commercial property advice as necessary.
“This will be a two year appointment initially, with the option to extend the contract for up to a further two years subject to this being within the approved budget.
“The nature and scope of the advice and input required will vary considerably across the different development sites.
“The scope of work is anticipated to include, but not be limited to, all aspects of advice required to assess options to achieve the council’s aims and ambitions and bring forward sites for redevelopment.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
The cabinet will make a final decision at the meeting on 12th January.
Delay the development even longer. No public wants to see something done, not watch money being wasted.
Comment should say: JO PUBLIC
So this is an example of the new transparency our new leader promised ? There is no contractual confidentiality when you are spending tax payers money (presumably? on their behalf). You state what you are buying, what this entails and what it costs.
Sounds more like a plan to bury bad news while the virus is taking priority to me!
Sounds more like a plan to justify more housing . Always refer to the [paid by LDC] property advisor is the get out of jail passport. The bottom line is LDC is no longer fit for purpose on development of in most cases far too long empty sites. They have no clue or idea[s] what to do with large corner site opposite City station, have ignored serious well thought out comments from public, done nothing for community use there etc. Frankly “disappointing” is a mild comment
Heaven help is if the bison of Lichfield is left to our out of touch elected members, they had a chance to put Lichfield on the map again and create a retro cinema (former Quiksave) but now an architectural disaster with modern retirement Apts
