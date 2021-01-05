There is a clear end in sight to the misery of coronavirus despite the national lockdown, Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has said.

The Prime Minister announced the new restrictions last night (4th January) in a bid to prevent rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across England.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said that while the pain of another lockdown would be felt hard in the short term, the vaccination programme meant there was now a clear path out of the pandemic.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

“It’s desperate that we have had to enter a third lockdown, but this seems to be the nature of COVID-19 – the moment you think it’s under control, up pops a mutation which makes Tier 4 unworkable. “But with the expectation that the first four groups of the population most vulnerable to COVID will be vaccinated by mid to the end of February, there is now a clear end to all this misery.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said GPs across Lichfield and Burntwood would be contact residents about receiving jabs in the coming weeks.

“I currently expect mass vaccinations to start in our area from central locations sometime next week using the Oxford/Astra-Zeneca vaccine. “These will be GP-led. It is important that you do not contact your GP for the vaccine – they will contact you.” Michael Fabricant MP

“Essential that we all stick to the rules”

The new restrictions place limits on people leaving their homes and will see schools closed to most pupils.