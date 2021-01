Drivers in north Lichfield are being urged to remain vigilant after a number of break-ins.

Police say cash and other items have been taken in the incidents.

PCSO Andy Lovatt said:

“We have had reports in the north Lichfield area in the past few days of cars being entered by offenders during the early hours. “Please ensure your vehicle is locked up with no valuables left on show.” PCSO Andy Lovatt, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.