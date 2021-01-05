Police say they are investigating after reports of young people throwing lumps of ice at vehicles in Burntwood.
Officers say the incident happened close to the McDonald’s restaurant on Milestone Way.
PCSO Leon Worden said:
“We received a report from a concerned motorist that youths aged approximately 13 to 15 were seen throwing chunks of ice at passing vehicles, hitting at least one of them.
“With the national lockdown commencing this morning, we would ask parents to ensure they know where their children are and what they are doing.”PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police