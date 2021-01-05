Paul Faulkner

A regional business leader has confirmed he will be leaving his position.

Paul Faulkner will depart as chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce (GBCC) to take up a role with a group specialising in international real estate and private equity.

Chairman David Waller said he wished the Mr Faulkner “every success” in his new post.

“I am naturally very saddened that he has decided to leave our family but I thoroughly understand his reasons. “Paul will remain as CEO of the Chamber for the coming months and I have asked him to work closely with me to help to ensure a smooth and effective transition with his successor.” David Waller, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce

Mr Faulkner, a former chief executive of Aston Villa FC and Nottingham Forest, said he was proud of the achievements of the GBCC during his time at the helm.