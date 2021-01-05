A regional business leader has confirmed he will be leaving his position.
Paul Faulkner will depart as chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce (GBCC) to take up a role with a group specialising in international real estate and private equity.
Chairman David Waller said he wished the Mr Faulkner “every success” in his new post.
“I am naturally very saddened that he has decided to leave our family but I thoroughly understand his reasons.
“Paul will remain as CEO of the Chamber for the coming months and I have asked him to work closely with me to help to ensure a smooth and effective transition with his successor.”David Waller, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce
Mr Faulkner, a former chief executive of Aston Villa FC and Nottingham Forest, said he was proud of the achievements of the GBCC during his time at the helm.
“I’m very sad to be leaving the brilliant team, although equally excited by this next chapter in my own career.
“As a business support organisation GBCC is absolutely second to none, and I am proud to have led its development since June 2015, working alongside a host of fantastic individuals.
“The chamber has led the way in supporting our members through some challenging times recently, not the least of which are the struggles all businesses are experiencing in the COVID-19 crisis.
“We have influenced government and council policies to the benefit of all businesses and supported them as we went through the agonising process of leaving the European Union.
“Throughout, we have managed to maintain membership levels. This really is testament to the expertise and enthusiasm of a diverse group of people dedicated to promoting and protecting the cause of business locally, nationally and globally.”Paul Faulkner