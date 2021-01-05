Theatre bosses in Lichfield say they are contacting ticket holders for shows due to take place during the latest national lockdown.

The Lichfield Garrick

The Lichfield Garrick had been due to host music performances such as The George Michael Legacy, Beyond the Barricade and Bye Bye Baby in January and February.

But the latest lockdown which began today (5th January) means many shows will have to be rescheduled or cancelled.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Garrick said:

“Following the latest Government announcement, we are currently looking at finding alternative dates for shows that may be affected by the new national lockdown. “If anything changes with your show date, we will be in touch directly.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The theatre was forced to move its annual panto online before Christmas after restrictions meant the show could not take place in person.

People can still purchase tickets to view the show until 10th January. Booking details are available online.