Shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood have been thanked for supporting a festive food bank donations campaign.
More than 45,000 items were donated to the Christmas Food Bank Appeal run by Central England Co-op across its 240 stores.
Held throughout December, the drive was designed to help families facing difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:
“I have once again been overwhelmed by the fantastic response to our Christmas campaigns from customers, members and colleagues which have helped to make a real difference to people in need in our communities at this special time of year.
“As a co-operative, it is great to be able to support the great work of local food banks across our trading area during the festive season and throughout the year.
“We all want to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who donated, not just to the Christmas Food Bank Appeal but our year-round food bank collections.
“The generosity and support on show during the challenging times we have lived through during 2020 has helped make a major difference to people from all walks of life at a time when they have needed it most.
“We now want to ask people to continue to support our food banks during 2021 so we can keep providing vital donations to good causes that can really make a positive impact on those in need.”Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op