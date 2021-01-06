Lichfield Library will continue to operate some services despite the national lockdown.

Lichfield Library

Bosses from Staffordshire County Council confirmed it would “remain open for essential PC use and the click and collect and grab and go services”.

The facility will be open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Burntwood Library will remain closed temporarily and mobile libraries will not operate.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, addled that other services, including household waste recycling centres and country parks would remain open.

“We continue to do all we can to help our businesses and communities during this difficult time. “But above all we ask that people follow the Government guidance and think of protecting family, friends, colleagues and community to support the NHS.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Library users have been told all loans will automatically be extended until sites reopen and no-one will face fines for late returns.