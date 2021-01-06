A Burntwood man has been charged with drugs offences after a Transit van was stopped by police.

James Taylor, aged 40, of Queens Drive, was a front seat passenger in the white van when it was pulled over on Chase Road yesterday (5th January).

A large packet of crack cocaine was found along with cash. A mobile phone was also seized.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“He was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply of a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine. “Upon later searching his home address, a larger quantity of cash was found. “He appeared before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre this morning and will appear at crown court at a later date.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The driver, another 40-year-old man from Burntwood, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the limit. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 38-year-old woman, from Burntwood, was also issued with a conditional caution for being in possession of a Class A drug during the same incident.