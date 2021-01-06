Farmers are being warned to be on their guard after a series of livestock thefts across Staffordshire.

Sheep, cattle and pigs were either taken or killed in four incidents in Lichfield last year.

There have since been similar reports across the county, including a recent theft of one ram and three sheep that were taken in South Staffordshire.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Two men – aged 29 and 24 – were later arrested on suspicion of theft after being stopped by police on the on A454 at Swadlincote. “Four sheep were found in the boot of the vehicle.” Staffordshire Police

Anyone concerned about livestock thefts or with information, can contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.